CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story contains images that some may find graphic or disturbing. The video attached is from May 31, 2019.



A Charlotte-area nanny pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor child abuse after a family’s camera filmed the woman violently shaking a baby last year.

Ann Wilensky pleaded guilty Monday and received a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail pending successful completion of 12 months of probation, according to a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition, a judge ordered her to pay $3,480.18 in restitution to the victim and perform 100 hours of community service, according to the district attorney’s spokesperson.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department served the 65-year-old with a criminal summons in May. According to court records, the family's nanny camera captured video of an incident involving a baby.

"The video shows the defendant shaking the child violently after the child becomes upset," court records said. "The child's head and neck jerked back and forth violently during the shaking. The defendant is then shown slapping the child on the back several times. The victim had a red mark on her forehead and a red mark on her back."

At the time, Wilensky denied hurting the little girl. While she hadn't seen the video in question, she said it likely showed her trying to burp the little girl, who she said is sometimes difficult to feed.

"I don't beat her," she said. "As far as I'm concerned, I did not violently shake her."

Wilensky said in 28 years of working as a nanny, no one had ever accused her of hurting a child.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: