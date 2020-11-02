CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A video posted to Facebook is gaining a lot of criticism after it allegedly shows a Charlotte doggy daycare worker grabbing a dog and carrying it with its legs dangling in the air.

The video is now being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control.

More than 10,000 views have racked up on the Facebook video, where the woman is heard using profanity as she places the dog down.

On Monday, a sign was posted on the door of Charlotte Dog Resort saying they are temporarily closed after receiving “concerning threats.”

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep due to it,” said the woman who posted the video taken last week.

She didn’t want to give her name to WCNC Charlotte or show her face, fearing for her safety. She said the video shows an employee allegedly mistreating a dog after it started a fight with another.

“I was livid. I was so upset," she said. "I was distraught that this happened to this dog."

The video appears to show a woman carrying the dog by its neck or collar.

“She slammed him on his tail/butt and said I’ll break your effing neck do you understand me,” the woman who shared the video said.

The owners of Charlotte Dog Resort say they're aware of what happened and released this statement to WCNC Charlotte:

“We are aware of the video released on social media regarding an event at our facility and find it troublesome and disappointing. The employee involved has been an exemplary dog caretaker and owner her whole life and this action does not reflect our experience with her as an employee.

Given the contents of the video, charlotte dog resort has decided to suspend operations until we complete a thorough review of both our operating procedures and the personnel involved in this matter.

The highest concern for charlotte dog resort always has been and will be the care of both our client's pets as well as the safety of our employees. We have always complied with all applicable laws and retain current licenses from appropriate regulatory authorities at the state and local level.

As part of our decision to suspend operations, we are in the process of requesting all current daycare and boarding clients to immediately retrieve their pets for the safety of all concerned. All clients of future reservations are being informed of the suspension of operations and we will not be accepting any boarders until we complete our review.”

The woman who brought the video to WCNC Charlotte said it isn't the first time she's seen something like this.

“If she can do that to her dog she can do it to anyone else’s dog.”

CMPD Animal Care and Control is investigating. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the woman in the video several times but has not heard back.

