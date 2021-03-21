Charlotte FD investigates after battalion chief charged with DWI

The Charlotte Fire Department says they're looking into the incident and that professional accountability is a priority.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating after a battalion chief was charged with driving while intoxicated.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, CFD says they were aware of the incident involving Michael Gerin. The department says the incident is under investigation and is being considered as a personnel matter.

A statement from fire chief Reginald Johnson read “Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards on and off duty and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust.”

WCNC Charlotte responded to the news release with a request for more information on Gerin's duties and possible actions he may face. CFD responded that Gerin has been placed on administrative duty. They also noted he is a Relief Battalion Chief, so he currently doesn't have a permanent battalion.

A public information officer for the department declined to outline any possible administrative actions Gerin could face, saying action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.