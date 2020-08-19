x
Charlotte police searching for missing 80-year-old man

McCallum is considered frail and has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 80-year-old Cefus McCullum.  

Police said on Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m., a caregiver for McCullum called 911 to report his disappearance. He was last seen on Wednesday at 6:00 a.m in the 6600 block of Raeburn Lane.

McCallum is considered frail and has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues. McCallum was last seen wearing tan boots and in possession of a royal blue Nike book bag. 

Anyone with information on McCullum's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.  The public can also contact Detective Tuttle by phone at 704-336-8340. 

