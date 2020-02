CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating the parents or family of two young boys.

Police said the boys were found on Hinton Street in the City of Chester, SC.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of the parents or any information pertaining to these children, please contact 803-385-5433.

Chester Police Department, Chester, SC Public Advisory********************** The... Chester Police Department needs your help in locating the parents or family of these two young boys. They were located on Hinton Street in the City of Chester, SC. If you have information concerning the whereabouts of the parents or any information pertaining to these children, please contact 803-385-5433.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC