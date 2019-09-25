CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two women left two toddlers in a car Tuesday afternoon then went into the Northlake Mall, where they were caught concealing merchandise, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One of the toddlers, a two-year-old, somehow got out of the car. A good Samaritan found him, and when police found the caregivers, they were up to no good.

The toddler was wandering alone in a mall parking lot.

"It's not good," shopper Christopher Miles said. "First of all, it put the kids in danger."

Police are now investigating whether the women were inside the mall committing crimes while the kids were in the car.

"That's irresponsible because you're leaving them in the car by themselves," Miles said. "Somebody could still break in, kidnap them, anything could happen."

This is the second time this month that caregivers have been accused of a crime like this.

Just two weeks ago at a Walmart on Independence Boulevard, a caregiver was accused of leaving a disabled woman in a van to shoplift inside the store. Sources told NBC Charlotte the 46-year-old victim was in the hot van for more than an hour.

CMPD couldn't say if the car was hot or if it was left running in the Northlake Mall case, saying the case is still under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

