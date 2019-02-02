CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is taking a stand against sexual harassment after NBC Charlotte revealed an outdated policy.

The city has an all-new harassment policy for city employees and managers that includes new training and reporting requirements for sexual harassment cases.

It comes nearly a year after the Defenders exposed issues with the previous policy. We found it had not been updated since 2010. A lot has changed since then, and now the city is taking action.

City leaders said the new policy is for a “harassment-free” workplace. An article highlighting the new rules was sent to all city employees, which makes it clear sexual harassment cases will be handled differently in the future.

RELATED: CLT leaders revisit outdated sexual harassment policy

Last year, NBC Charlotte showed the outdated policy to Meg Maloney, an attorney who handles sexual harassment cases. At the time, she was surprised the city policy allowed some offenders to keep their jobs after several violations.

“Those are things we should all know aren't appropriate in the workplace, so why it takes four times for someone to get it doesn't make any sense to me,” Maloney previously told NBC Charlotte.

Now, nearly a year after our investigation, the city sent NBC Charlotte their new policy. It included a clearer definition of sexual harassment.

There are also new requirements for both managers and employees. Employees are required to attend a harassment-free workshop every year. Managers have to notify appropriate officials within two days of reported or observed harassment.

Councilman Braxton Winston previously told NBC Charlotte he is strongly behind updating the policy.

“Absolutely, especially being the type of government we have, where we have women who play very significant roles,” Winston previously said.

It’s also what you don’t see in the new policy that speaks volumes. There are no longer potential punishments for people who report harassment. Maloney criticized the previous rules for discouraging reporting. That’s because a person could be suspended if shown to misrepresent or tarnish someone else’s reputation.

“What they've done is try to intimidate people from making complaints,” Maloney previously told NBC Charlotte.

It comes at a time when high-profile men have fallen across the country, as female leaders are on the rise in the Queen City.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to several council members for comment, but they said the updated policy is so new, they have not been briefed on it yet.

City staff declined an on-camera interview, saying they’re focusing on implementing the new policy.