CMPD investigating fatal accident on North Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened in the 5000 block of North Tryon Street.

Police report one person has been pronounced deceased on scene. North Tryon Street will be temporarily closed in both directions until the investigation has been completed.

No other information regarding the incident has been released at this time. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.