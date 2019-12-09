CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a school shooting threat.

A parent posted an image on Facebook Wednesday night, saying her son got a message on social media warning students not to go to Coulwood Middle School Thursday.

It includes a photo of a gun.

"We are actively investigating this threat and have officers tracking down leads at this time," CMPD said in a statement. "CMS and CMS Police are aware and we have been in contact with them."

Police have not confirmed whether or not the threat is believed to be credible.

Officials have not said if there are any plans put in place for increased security at school on Thursday. In the past, when threats have been made against schools, standard protocol is to increase security or patrols to the area.

No other information has been released at this time.

