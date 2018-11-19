CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found Derrick Malcolm shortly after asking for the public's assistance. He was located by Metro Division officers and is being reunited with his family.

CMPD answered a call for service at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, November 18. According to police, Malcolm left his residence on Tuckaseegee Road between around 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on November 18.

Police say 78-year-old Malcolm was believed to be on foot and walks with a cane. His family was concerned with his well-being.

CMPD thanked the public for their assistance.

