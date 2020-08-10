CMPD officer cited for termination after 2019 'friendly fire' incident

Immediately after the November 2019 incident, Officer Heather Loveridge was put on administrative leave.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer has been cited for termination following a 2019 "friendly fire" incident involving an FBI special agent.

Officer Heather Loveridge fired her weapon while serving a warrant in north Charlotte last November. One of the bullets hit a Gastonia police officer in the arm, law enforcement officials report.

The unidentified Gastonia police officer was shot while working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Streets Task Force, who were executing a search warrant for Larry McConneyhead.

Sources told WCNC Charlotte after the 2019 incident that the CMPD officer was not part of the task force but was one of two uniformed CMPD officers called to assist the task force as needed.

Video obtained by WCNC Charlotte in 2019 shows officers entering the garage.

Immediately after the November 2019 incident, Loveridge was put on administrative leave. Just over eleven months later, CMPD confirmed Wednesday she was cited for termination.