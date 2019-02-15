CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A late-night disturbance call led to the firing of a longtime Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer after an internal investigation found he "violently" threw a woman to the ground.

While the woman said she was in fear for her life in those moments, the officer involved called the findings an exaggeration.

Instead of waiting for backup on July 16, 2017, then CMPD officer Harry Inch responded alone to the call on Short Hills Drive.

The decision backfired after a man at the home mouthed off and, according to Inch, clenched his fists, and took a threatening stance.

"He stepped forward toward me and came up and tried to hit me with his hands," Inch said.

At that point, the officer pushed the man, the officer's body camera fell to the ground, and the man's family tried to calm him down.



From then on out, the body camera only showed a partial view from the grass. You could hear the man ask the officer to get the two women, including his mother, off of him.

"The mother continued to grab on to him and grab on to him tighter. I removed her hands a second time," said Inch.

The woman's story

In the video, Inch told the women to let go at least eight times, and you could see him put his hands on Teresa Cuatzo. She then screamed, and he tested his TASER.

"I truly felt like he was going to kill me, especially when he pulled out the TASER," she said. "I just saw black and everything went black."

You can't see it in the video, but Cuatzo said the officer violently threw her to the ground.

"Officer was muy aggressivo," she said. "I was attacked."

Carlos Lopez is her son.

"That's a feeling that I hope no one feels, because, you know, losing my mom, it's a scary part," Lopez said in tears.

He's the one mouthing off to the officer in the video.

"I said things I shouldn't have said," Lopez admitted.

Inch eventually arrested Lopez for resisting and disruptive behavior. Prosecutors later dropped the charges, according to court records.

"She had a lot of bruises," Lopez said. "Your job is to protect and serve; that was no way protecting or serving."

"I never once received an apology," Cuatzo added.

She maintained the officer caused injuries pictured in several photos she provided us.

"He picks me up and his hands are on my arms very hard, he shakes me, and then he throws me out of nowhere," Cuatzo said. "I don't know why he did that."

PHOTOS: Teresa Cuatzo's bruises Teresa Cuatzo shows her bruises to NBC Charlotte. Teresa Cuatzo shows her bruises to NBC Charlotte. Teresa Cuatzo shows her bruises to NBC Charlotte. Teresa Cuatzo shows her bruises to NBC Charlotte.

The officer's story

Inch disputes almost all of the allegations.

"She had many of the injuries on her arms well before I ever met with her that night," Inch said.

"Those aren't your fingers?" we asked.

"No," he said. "I did not violently throw this woman. I did not throw this woman on the ground. I pushed her away. When I spark tested my TASER, she ran into a set of cement stairs."

This isn't the first time someone's complained about him.

"I always thought I was a good cop," he said.

Inch, who was a patrol officer for 21 years, gave us his disciplinary records. The document showed a 30-day suspension in 2015 for use of force related to allegations he intentionally applied the brakes in a manner to cause a suspect in the back seat of his cruiser hit his face

Inch also received a five-day suspension in 2016 linked to a federal lawsuit filed by another woman who claimed he and a fellow officer violently grabbed her. He denies that, saying the real reason the city disciplined him was for being too outspoken.

"I was punished for that because of a statement I made," he said.

Records showed that statement came after he put handcuffs on the woman. The woman reportedly said "Jesus" to herself and Inch responded by saying, "You won't find him in here."

The settlement

The city of Charlotte settled the case for $55,000 in late 2017, just months after Cuatzo's encounter, without admitting wrongdoing or negligence, according to city records.

"I never intentionally hurt anybody," Inch said.

The former officer stands behind the way he handled the situation involving Cuatzo. He said his only regrets are that he may have yelled too much, and didn't wait for backup.

"I was dealing with several people who were impaired and who were fighting," said Inch. "I was worried something bad was going to happen."

"Why should we believe you?" we asked.

"I really couldn't tell you other than the fact that I know what happened," he replied.

CMPD would not release specifics of the case, citing state law, but the department did confirm it's rare for CMPD to fire someone for excessive force.

"In the last three years, a total of two individuals have been cited for termination stemming from a use of force incident," Lt. Brad Koch said. "One of them resigned prior to the civil service hearing, and the other one, the termination was upheld by the Civil Service Board."

The latter is Inch's case. He recently dropped his appeal due to a lack of resources.

"I've exhausted all the means I could, and I don't have money to pay for an attorney to continue doing it," Inch said.

But he believes he should get his job back.

Although the city fired Inch after the confrontation, he was not charged with a crime, suggesting he broke the rules but not the law.

The city’s internal investigation came to this conclusion:

“Officer Inch’s action of forcibly grabbing (her) by the arms and violently turning and throwing (her) was neither reasonable nor necessary. (She) was not under arrest when Officer Inch forcibly grabbed her and was not using any significant force against Mr. Lopez, Officer Inch, or anyone else. (She) did not pose an imminent threat of force to Officer Inch or Mr. Lopez just before Officer Inch forcibly grabbed (her) by the arms. (She) was not attempting to evade arrest. Officer Inch’s use of a CEW even if the probes were not deployed did not conform to CMPD policy in that (she) was not exhibiting active aggression or resisting in a manner likely to result in injuries to anyone. Officer Inch’s tone, demeanor, and (actions) unnecessarily escalated the situation.”

In a letter from Chief Kerry Putney sent to the woman, he said, "The Department strives to maintain the highest standards of the law enforcement profession in our employees' interactions with citizens. The investigation and review of citizen complaints is an important part of maintaining these standards. I hope that any future contacts you have with our employees will be of a positive nature."