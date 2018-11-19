CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

CMPD answered a call for service at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, November 18. According to police, Derrick Malcolm left his residence on Tuckaseegee Road between around 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on November 18.

Police say 78-year-old Malcolm is believed to be on foot and walks with a cane. His family is concerned with his wellbeing.

Malcolm is Jamaican and has a thick accent, according to officials. He is about 5’5”, 180 pounds, bald and has a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a beige straw hat, black and white pinstriped long sleeve dress shirt with a beige sweater underneath along with blue track pants with a vertical white stripe down the sides.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

