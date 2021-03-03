CMPD said a car was spray-painted with a homophobic slur and intentionally set on fire

An initial survey of the unoccupied vehicle raised the concerns of officers on scene due to a homophobic slur that was spray-painted on the vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation involving a fire that was intentionally set to a vehicle in north Charlotte.

According to police, shortly after 3:00 a.m. on March 3, officers responded to assist the Charlotte Fire Department with reports of a vehicle fire near the 1000 block of West Trade Street.

Police said their officers arrived to find a vehicle fire which was extinguished by the CFD. An initial survey of the unoccupied vehicle raised the concerns of officers on scene due to a homophobic slur that was spray-painted on the vehicle.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Arson Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, and CFD Investigators responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The CMPD is in communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) while this investigation is underway.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call 9-1-1 or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.

