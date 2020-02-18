CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Depart a suspect is in custody following an armed robbery in northwest Charlotte.

Police said the incident happened on Oakdale Road near the Fifth Third Bank. At this time, police have not confirmed where the alleged robbery took place.

CMPD reports no one was injured during the incident and said they are not looking for any more suspects.

According to our Tanya Mendis, there is heavy police presence in the area of Billy Graham and 85. Drivers should avoid the area.

