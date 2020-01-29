CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group gathered outside the Metro Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday to honor the life, but seek justice in the death of a man police said died after suffering from a medical emergency while in police custody.

Police said 41-year-old Harold Easter passed away from a medical emergency he sustained on January 23. Following his death, many in the community are calling on Charlotte city leaders for some accountability.

“We stand here today to ask the question of our chief of police, mayor and city manager to be as transparent as possible,” community activist Gemini Boyd said.

Easter was described as a brother, son, father and more. His sister Andrea Mackey struggled to find the words about just how much he meant to her.

“He was a genuine person he looked out for his community," Mackey said. "Not only his community but pretty much everybody."

The community is asking for a third party like the FBI to investigate Easter’s death.

“We will not allow this to be swept under the rug. We want justice for this family and this community,” Boyd said.

The police department is still waiting for the autopsy results to determine exactly how Easter died.

