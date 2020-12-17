Concord Police: Officer, shooter dead in officer-involved shooting; second officer injured

It happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard Wednesday night.

CONCORD, N.C. — An officer and a suspect have died after an officer-involved shooting in Concord, police at the scene told WCNC Charlotte. A second officer was also shot in the incident.

It happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard, which is in the area of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Police have asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

Details are very limited at this time. Police at the scene said they do not yet know what led up to the shooting.

The Concord Police is expected to release more information on the investigation later in the morning.

