PINEVILLE, N.C. — New information has been released about a hot car death NBC Charlotte has been following for days.

A 1-year-old boy died after being left in a car for hours last week. On Thursday afternoon, the baby’s foster mother had her first court hearing, facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

It comes as new court documents reveal what led Dawn Broecke to leave her 1-year-old, Arsenal Vang, in the car.

A search warrant shows the baby’s foster mother drove about half a mile after leaving work when she realized he was still in the car. By the time she pulled over to check, it was already too late.

Broecke pulled into a Lowe’s parking lot in Pineville. According to court records, she was leaving work and heading to pick up her foster son from daycare when she realized the 1-year-old was already in her car, and had been there since 10 a.m.

It wasn’t until around 5 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene.

“Don’t know the state of mind at the time, what caused her to forget, but unfortunately it did happen,” said Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley previously told NBC Charlotte.

The search warrant describes the foster mother as appearing emotionless initially, while paramedics tried to save the baby in the back seat, but then when she told officers what happened she began to cry.

She told them when she went to check on her foster son, ‘he looked bad, possibly deceased’, according to court documents.

“Medic has already started. Female caller left her child in the car all day now stating her child is dead,” a 911 dispatcher said during the incident.

Court records also reveal more about the family dynamics.

Broecke told investigators the 1-year-old victim was the youngest of her five foster children, and she’d had him for six months. Now, she’s charged with involuntary manslaughter for his death.

Criminal defense attorney, Melissa Owen, previously explained what the involuntary manslaughter charge means.

“(It) is an unintentional killing,” Owen said. “In this case, a parent who failed to provide appropriate care.”

According to the search warrant, investigators are now seizing items like the infant car seat as they look for any evidence of child abuse or neglect and controlled substances.

“Everybody has a busy life, we all understand that, but nothing is more important than your kids,” Lt. Copley previously said.

Broecke was released from jail on a $100,000 bond. Her attorney represented her at the court hearing on Thursday.

Her next court date is scheduled for September 23.

