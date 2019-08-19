ROCK HILL, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Rock Hill after a man was found unconscious in the driver seat of his vehicle Monday morning.

According to police, the man was found in the 1700 block of Heather Square.

Detectives, Forensic Services Unit, and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene where the 32-year-old was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing while awaiting the results from the Coroner’s Office. According to police, there were no obvious signs of foul play.

