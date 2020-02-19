CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Pinckney Road in the West Chester Community of Chester County. Deputies report one person was killed in the shooting.

Officials are currently processing the scene and will release more information once it's available. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Prepare your stomach! | ALL Publix subs on sale starting Wednesday

Ryan Newman is up and smiling in first photo since Daytona 500 crash

Panovich: Charlotte's chances of seeing snow are 'pretty good' Thursday

Avoid the area: I-85 completely shut down by 18-wheeler crash

Deputies searching for missing man in Rowan County