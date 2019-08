ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Deputies said James "Jim" Hannah was last seen in Wadesboro, N.C. back on August 19. Hannah is described as 5'10" with gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said Hannah is believed to be in a 2015 silver Toyota Corolla with a North Carolina license plate DHD-9434.

Anyone with information regarding Hannah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Anson County Sheriff's Office at 704-694-7083.

