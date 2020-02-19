ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person that was last seen on Sunday, February 16.

According to the sheriff's office, 24-year-old Austin Scott Reed was reported missing by his mother, Anna Reed.

Deputies said Reed is 5’ 9” in height, weighs 145 pounds, and has both brown hair and brown eyes. Reed was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans (speckled with paint), a long-sleeve T-shirt, and tie-up boots.

Reed has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, and has left home before, but has always returned within 24 hours, deputies said.

Reed's family has checked locations in the area of their residence, but have not been able to locate Austin.

A person did report seeing Reed on Foster Road, walking towards Cleveland at about 4 p.m.on Sunday and said he offered Reed a ride, deputies said. Reed told this person that he was headed to Tennessee. It was reported that Reed does have a sister that lives in Sparta, Tennessee.

