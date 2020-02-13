LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of an urn containing cremated ashes that was abandoned in a wooded area north of Lincolnton.

Deputies said on February 1, a man was looking at two wooded lots to buy near Lakeland Avenue when he came across a red box. Inside the red box was a gold and black colored urn vase. The man told officers it appeared the vase had been in the wooded area for a long time.

Sheriff’s officers contacted the property owner but he was unaware who the urn belonged to and there are no identifying markings on the urn.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for information that may help find the owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

