LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office after being caught on surveillance camera punching a 16-year-old outside Atrium Health Lincoln. The teenager was in handcuffs at the time.

Details of the incident came out Monday during a juvenile court hearing for the teenager.

At the hearing, the teenager pleaded guilty pursuant to Alford for simple assault and underage consumption of alcohol.

The simple assault charge came after prosecutors said the 16-year-old spat blood in Deputy Justin Polson’s face, which led to the altercation.

The teenager’s mom took him to Atrium Health Lincoln last December following concerns about his mental health.

Atrium Health claimed the teenager acted physically aggressive and threatened to bring a gun to hospital property and open fire on people.

Soon after, a deputy tackled the teenager and handcuffed him.

Deputy Justin Polson arrived after the teenager was handcuffed.

In court, the former deputy admitted to throwing two punches at the teenager, one of which hit the 16-year-old.

The case will be transferred to the teenager’s county of residence, Gaston County, where punishment will be determined at a later date.

Officials confirmed that Polson is no longer employed with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, effective February 15, but did not say on what terms.

