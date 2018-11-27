ROBESON COUNTY N.C. — While searching for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found a body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County around 4:45 this afternoon.
The body has not been identified.
According to officials, out of an abundance of caution, investigators have notified Hania's family. Officials stressed that no confirmation has been made of the identify of the body found.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
WCNC will update this post as more information comes in.
