ROBESON COUNTY N.C. — While searching for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department Detectives found a body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County around 4:45 this afternoon.

The body has not been identified.

According to officials, out of an abundance of caution, investigators have notified Hania's family. Officials stressed that no confirmation has been made of the identify of the body found.

FBI & Lumberton PD found a body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson Co 4:45pm. The body has not been positively identified, but agents were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, & each other. — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 27, 2018

This is still an ongoing investigation.

