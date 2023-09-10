Mecklenburg County launches eCourts despite pushback from law enforcement agencies

After multiple delays, eCourts officially launches in Mecklenburg County. But county leaders and law officials have been hesitant about the change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's launch day in Mecklenburg County for eCourts, a computerized court system intended to make the North Court court system paperless. The system was first deployed in Wake County, where court officials continue to experience outages and issues.

WCNC Charlotte has been closely monitoring the issues and launch of eCourts. Throughout launch day in Charlotte on Monday, this page will be continuously updated with the latest reporting and updates from WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin.

11:05 a.m.

The Wake County District Attorney tells WCNC Charlotte that the eCourts transition, replacing a system that's been in place for four decades, represents a "huge lift" for courts that have been dependent on paper. Wake County was one of the four "pilot" counties that began the transition several months ago.

"We are continuing to also have issues with the system, unfortunately," Lorrin Freeman said. "We continue to experience outages when the system goes down. Sometimes you have to take a timeout, maybe even send people home if the system doesn’t come back up and try again the next day."

10:25 a.m.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office tells WCNC Charlotte their employees came in to work yesterday and the Clerk's Office staff worked all weekend in preparation for today's eCourts launch. "It's here and we're dealing with it," said District Attorney Spencer Merriweather. "We've had a lot of support from AOC (the NC Administrative Office of the Courts) and the state this weekend -- and a lot of good luck emails from colleagues across the state."

We have trained intensely, but we join other court partners in asking for patience as we all adjust to these technology changes in our justice system. https://t.co/OJuIofNHNa — Char-Meck DA (@CharMeckDA) October 8, 2023

10:15 a.m.

The eCourts portal for obtaining court information appears to be up and running, allowing defendants, attorneys and the general public to access court documents.

10:12 a.m.

A defense attorney tells WCNC Charlotte that continuances that used to take 10 seconds to complete are now taking 10 minutes because of paperwork. The attorney says that time adds up throughout the day and will limit the number of cases that can be rescheduled this way.

10:05 a.m.

WCNC Charlotte has learned a key computer system has been down since late last week as part of the cutover to eCourts. It's the system that notifies deputies which inmates need to be transferred to the courthouse for court dates. As a result, those inmates were not transferred and those cases have been delayed until later in the day.

10:00 a.m.

The eCourts launch has pushed back some court dates for traffic offenses. Hundreds of cases are being rescheduled for next year and traffic court is closed all week. The Clerk's Office was supposed to notify people but hundreds were not informed and still showed up expecting to deal with their tickets.

Back story

Officials have sounded alarms about eCourts when it launched, leading state officials to request a delay before Monday's delayed Charlotte launch.

"Certainly there’s a great deal of anxiety," Spencer Merriweather, the Mecklenburg County's district attorney, said.

Reports of glitches led law enforcement agencies to voice their concerns about public safety, plus there have been long lines at courthouses, delayed court hearings, and even allegations of civil rights violations with eCourts.

Law enforcement officials are worried about public safety when it comes to the new system. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said some people have even been arrested twice on the same warrant because the new system hadn't worked with individual county court systems.

"Imagine if we have the wrong information and we get into a conflict," Garry McFadden, the Mecklenburg County sheriff, said. "It's more than paperwork or the system goes down. It's also safety of my deputies."

With a laundry list of problems, including lawsuits against the system’s vendor, Tyler Technologies, the hope is that those issues have been resolved.

On Sunday night, the district attorney's office gathered to prepare for their own “gameday” surrounding the eCourts launch.

"We have trained intensely, but we join other court partners in asking for patience as we all adjust to these technology changes in our justice system," Merriweather posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Sunday afternoon.

