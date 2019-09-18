CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family is outraged after they say two adults boarded a CMS school bus and assaulted a 14-year-old boy.

CMPD confirmed it's investigating the incident, which happened Monday afternoon on a Sedgefield Middle School bus along Nations Ford Road.

Tina Alexander is the boy's sister and guardian.

She said her brother got into a dispute with a group of girls over an Instagram post, and she claimed the girls threatened to bring their older siblings on board the bus.

“Whenever they got to the bus stop, the girls got off the bus," Alexander said. "The brothers entered the bus and assaulted my brother.”

She said the men who attacked her brother were in their late teens to early 20s.

Alexander said he has several scratches and bruises, and he remains sore.

“He’s not real happy. He’s scared," Alexander said. "He feels like everyone is coming down on him, and he didn’t do anything. He’s crying at night because he doesn’t know what to do.”

As CMPD investigate the incident, Alexander questioned how the two men easily got aboard the bus.

She claimed the bus driver didn’t call police right away, nor do enough to get the two men off the bus.

CMS confirmed police were called about a group of "unauthorized individuals" who boarded the bus.

It said in a statement, “The driver instructed unauthorized individuals to leave the school bus. It is a violation of law for unauthorized persons to board a school bus.”

CMPD hasn't made any arrests as of Wednesday.

