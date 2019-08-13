HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man charged with killing his son and dumping his body under a Mebane billboard appeared in an Orange County courtroom on Monday – more than 20 years after the alleged crime.

John Russell Whitt, 57, was indicted in May on charges of murder and concealing a death.

The boy's remains were found by a grass-cutting crew under a billboard off Interstate 85 in Mebane in September 1998, and his identity remained a mystery until early this year, when the Orange County Sheriff's Office used DNA to identify him as Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt, who was born Jan. 7, 1988.

