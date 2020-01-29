CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines company is being nearly fined $20,000 by the state of North Carolina after a tarmac crash at Charlotte airport killed a worker in August.

The citations announced Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Labor allege Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, did not create an "employment free from recognized hazards that were causing or were likely to cause death or serious injury," the citation reads.

Kendrick Hudson died in August when the tug he was driving hit a piece of luggage on the tarmac and flipped.

Hudson's co-workers describe Concourse E as "death valley" because of its lack of lighting and dangerous conditions.

The airline faces three citations:

Not furnishing a safe workspace

Failure to evaluation truck operator's performance every three years

Failure to not examine trucks for defects after each shift

The fines total $19,600.

"The citations are certainly a victory for the family of Kendrick Hudson and a validation of our mission for justice. We will hold Corporations accountable who fail to provide safe airport work environments," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who appeared earlier this week alongside Hudson's family in demanding safer work conditions.

In their documentation, state officials listed off a number of recommendations for the company:

making sure cart curtains are operable so bags don't fall out of carts, enforcing a ramp safety procedure

documenting daily tug inspections

making sure seat belts are being used

training employees on what to do if something is in the roadway.

The company has 15 business days to contest the fine or pay the penalty.

The money collected as a result of the fines will go towards public schools in the state.