Fort Mill Police searching for woman connected to shooting, "very serious road rage incident"

Police said the woman involved in the incident fired a shot into the victim's vehicle.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is looking to identify a woman they say was involved in a "very serious road rage incident" that happened Monday morning.

According to police, at around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of I-77 Southbound and the exit ramp to Highway 160 in reference to a road rage and shooting incident.

Police said the victim, Alexandra Stuwa, advised officers that an unknown woman operating a black Nissan Altima fired one shot into her vehicle. The suspect said the bullet passed behind her driver’s seat and into the passenger side area.

The victim told police she had exited on to the ramp, intending to turn west on Highway 160, when she noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.

The victim said she decreased her speed and tapped her brakes, in an effort to warn the approaching vehicle that traffic was stopped ahead.

Police said at that time, the suspect pulled up beside the victim, and words were exchanged between the two.

To avoid further confrontation, the victim said she then put her window back up. At this point, the victim told police, she heard a single gunshot.

The suspect then proceeded ahead of her on to Highway 160, police said. While in traffic, police said the victim used her cellphone to take a video of the woman and her vehicle, then contacted police.

Initial investigation revealed that the “temporary” tag that was displayed on the suspect’s vehicle, appears to not be a legitimate tag.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.