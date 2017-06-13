GONE COLD | Mystery off I-85: Do you know Jane?

Howell said his next steps in the investigation is sending a sample of her remains for a DNA analysis to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as request a facial reconstruction from GBI forensic artist, Kelly Lawson.

“The majority of what I do is travel from one police department to the next to meet with victims or witnesses to violent crimes,” Lawson, a five-year veteran to the agency. “And I sit down with them and show them some photos and we just kind of have a talk. And they'll give me a description of an individual and then I draw their description on paper and we work with it back and forth until they're happy.”

But, some days her victims cannot speak.

“Occasionally, I'm called to work with the dead in an effort to try and identify unidentified, deceased individuals. And what that means is, you can have various people, when they're deceased, be in all stages.”

She explained that people go through many changes after they die.

“From when they soon die, they look just like you and I look now, to where they can, all the way become skeletonized. So, I get different individuals brought to me at every range of that process,” the artist said.

If someone looks like they do when they're alive, she said that she will draw a picture in a color sketch, so that that it can be put into the public in an effort to identify that person.

And, rarely, bones are brought to her, making it her responsibility to mold a face based different ancestral land markers across the skull creating a 3-D skull reconstruction—bringing her facial features, and possibly, her smile, back to life for someone who knows her, knows her name, knows her story.

PHOTOS | Bringing the dead to life through art

When a skull makes it to Lawson’s office—where paint brushes and clay fill her workspace, and sketches adorn her walls—she receives the anthropologist’s report with it, giving her information like height, sex and ancestry.

She then plugs that information into a chart, which breaks down the different landmarks on the skull. Once that’s established, she can place markers on the skull to indicate the distance between the bones and the once-flesh-covered face.

Once the markers are in place, Lawson photographs the skill, giving her a better idea about how big her face might be or how far her face’s features might protrude.

“There are a lot of other interesting things you can learn from the skull. When you turn it sideways, and you have your nasal cavity here. There's a small stem that comes out of the bottom of the nasal cavity. If you continue that stem in the direction that, it's already existent, and you continue the top of the nasal bone, where they meet gives me a good indication of how long the nose is,” Lawson said.

“There's a lot of great tricks that help me to kind of get, at least a good feel for what the person looks like.”

Using markers for placement, she coats the skull in clay and forms the head and face.

“You would connect one piece to the next, until you have the face fleshed out and then you would coat it in a small layer of clay, as if it were skin. You put doll's eyes into it to kind of replicate a more realistic look. And you then you put a wig on it,” she said.

Using creative paper clay, which dries hard and white, she said, is like working with a canvas. She then uses both airbrush, as well as, acrylic paints to transform the skull into a face, creating the most realistic reconstruction that she can.

“We want people to be able to see them on the news and think, 'You know, that could be so and so...' I don't want them to be distracted if the art is not good or if the color doesn't seem right,” Lawson, whose mother, Marla Lawson, was the first forensic artist at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said.

The first thing she will do when she sees the female skull from Banks County, she said, is just spend some time looking her over, uncovering what makes her unique—and whether she had a smile.

“I'll examine the teeth to see if all of the teeth, or if not all, maybe most of the teeth are present, so that I can determine whether the reconstruction is going to have a smile or not a smile,” Lawson said.

If she can have an open mouth, she said, it will help further their chances in identifying her because people tend to recognize a person’s smile.

While she will complete a sketch swiftly for investigators—within days, the 3-D skull reconstruction will take approximately a hundred hours to complete.

“I really just try to follow what my gut tells me; follow whatever the spirit is,” she said. “I really try to give my best because if you think about it, this is probably the last photo or drawing that'll ever be done of an individual.”

“They deserve the best that you can offer,” she said.