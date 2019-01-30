CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — It’s been more than 10 years since a shocking quadruple murder in Charlotte, and no one has ever been charged in the case.

One of the victims was a one-time model whose family is still desperate for answers.

Police said it was a horrific crime scene. Four people were shot to death, and there was evidence that each tried to get away. One tried to hide but all were murdered. The killer was never found.

Now a mother is pleading to help find justice for her daughter.

Lu Prudhomme loves looking at old pictures.

“She was your typical loveable baby. She loved the beach. This was one of her modeling pictures.”

The old photos bring both joy and pain. Cherilynn, the beautiful girl who grew up in posh South Park, wanted a glamorous life.

“When she called on Saturday, I said, 'There’s my baby Easter bunny,' and she laughed.”

That Easter weekend in March 2008 was the last time Prudhomme would talk to her daughter. She remembers the call from one of her daughter's friends that changed everything.

"He said, 'Cherilynn's boyfriend has been killed, and three other people. There’s an unidentified female and you need to call the police right now.' You just go numb. There’s no describing it.”

Police confirmed Cherilynn was one of four people shot and killed inside an apartment off of Nations Ford Road.

Another victim, Andrew Babyak, Cherilynn's boyfriend, was from Tega Cay. Timothy Stone was also killed along with William Royster who lived at the apartment.

The case so gruesome and unusual that police, at the time, used the SWAT team to search the entire complex looking for possible suspects

Police on the scene that day admitted they had been called to the apartment before. Neighbors back then told NBC Charlotte a similar story.

“He just had women running in and out, all kind of people in and out 24/7, aw man, it's crazy, we had prostitutes in and out all the time.”

Detectives believed Royster was the target and the others were killed because they were witnesses.

“They just happened to be there at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Det. David Osorio.

But nearly 11 years later, the case is still unsolved.

“We do have a person of interest but we don’t have what we need to solve the case or make an arrest," said Det. David Osorio.

Detectives are convinced someone has answers. Prudhomme is hoping that someone will finally come forward, and her daughter can rest in peace.

“She was loved as much as anyone could love a daughter by me and the detectives tell me Cherilynn was loved by everybody.”

If you have any information that could help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a $5,000 reward.