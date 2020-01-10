'I'm going to die' | CMPD to release video of Harold Easter in police custody

Those who have seen the tapes say parts are hard to watch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police plan to release the tapes from the day Harold Easter suffered a seizure in a police interview room. He died three days later.

"He was calling out for help. Acknowledging the peril he is in and then just repeating 'I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die," said the attorney for Easter's family, Alex Heroy.

The department says the release of the tapes are an effort to be more transparent. The release comes days after all four officers and one sergeant connected to Easter's death resigned from CMPD.

A review board initially recommended the five be cited for termination. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings agreed with the decision and cited the five for termination.

District Attorney Merriweather called the video, slated to be released October 1, ‘extremely troubling’ to watch.

Easter died in the hospital on January 26 after suffering a seizure three days earlier while in police custody. Easter had been arrested for conducting a suspected drug deal.

"The sergeant and the officers had intimate knowledge that Mr. Easter had ingested and swallowed cocaine during the traffic stop," Chief Jennings previously said. "Additionally, the internal investigation determined Mr. Easter was left unattended inside an interview room for more than 20 minutes. At that time, he was clearly in need of medical attention."

Sgt. Nicolas Vincent, Officer Brentley Vinson, Officer Michael Benfield, Officer Michael Joseph and Officer Shon Sheffield had remained on administrative leave in the midst of the internal investigation.

Vinson is the same officer who shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott in 2016. At the time, a review board concluded he had followed proper procedure and prosecutors cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing.

In Easter's case, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said he considered the charge of involuntary manslaughter for the officers, but determined there wasn’t proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

District Attorney Merriweather said the charge hinged on whether Easter would have survived if the officers had gotten him medical attention.