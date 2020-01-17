CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is currently a heavy police presence at the Advanced Auto Parts on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

According to officials, the incident has closed all lanes of Freedom Drive.

No more information has been provided regarding the incident. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: North Carolina lands on top 10 list for human trafficking, Triad experts say more victims are self-reporting

RELATED: Reports: 11 service members injured in Iran missile attack

RELATED: Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy