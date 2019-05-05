MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating an incident in the 200 block of West Plaza Drive in Mooresville.

The Mooresville Police Department said on their Facebook page that the block was shut down in both directions due to the investigation.

Officials have not confirmed at this time what the investigation is referring to, but neighbors told WCNC a police officer was injured.

Neighbors tell NBC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne that an officer was shot by someone that lives near them. They say that the alleged suspect went to the residence after the incident and fired a couple of shots there, one of which allegedly punctured water pipes.

This has not been confirmed by police. At this time, all that police have confirmed is that an investigation is underway. NBC Charlotte is on the scene working to get more information.

Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest in this developing story.