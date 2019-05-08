CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 911 calls have been released from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 2, after police responded to a domestic dispute.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Ernest Russell Court. The suspect, 55-year-old Delano Williams, was already gone when they arrived, police say.

Just after midnight on August 2, officials received a call from the same house saying that the caller's dad was pointing a gun at her aunt. The operator heard a gunshot in the background, police say. When police arrived, they heard gunshots and saw a woman running from the house after being shot in the leg.

CMPD Officer John Juhasz encountered Williams, perceived an imminent threat and shot him. Williams was rushed to Atrium Health-CMC where he was pronounced dead. The woman who was shot is expected to recover.

On August 5, CMPD released six 911 calls from the incident.

The recordings were edited to alter each caller’s voice and remove any personal information. The first four calls all happened between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. The final two calls came shortly after 1 a.m.

In the first 911 call, the caller can be heard saying they ran out of the house and they weren't sure if anyone had been shot. The caller said they went to their neighbor's house.

"He's got a gun," the caller said.

In the second 911 call, someone in the background can be heard repeatedly saying "get in the house" to someone, followed once by "I heard gunshots."

The caller eventually spoke with the operator, saying she heard screaming and gunshots.

"Please send the police right now, I have three kids in my house," the woman said. She said she heard one gunshot.

According to CMPD, three teenagers were inside the home when the first incident happened but all three were gone before police arrived. Police have not confirmed if these teenagers were the ones the 911 caller referenced.

In the third 911 call, the caller told officials the individual was trying to kill someone.

"There's someone shooting in our neighborhood," the caller said, adding, "He's out there shooting outside and trying to kill someone."

That caller also said two teenagers came to their door, saying, "he's shooting at me, he's shooting at me, I think I'm going to die."

Then shortly after 1 a.m., officials received two more 911 calls related to the case.

"I just heard gunshots," the fifth caller said. They said they heard three gunshots about two minutes before they called, but didn't see anything suspicious while on the phone. "It just freaked me out."

The final caller said he heard shots earlier in the evening, then about a half-hour later heard more and decided to call 911.

"I heard three more, 'pop pop pop,' outside my window," the caller said.

That caller also said they didn't see anything suspicious, but insisted they wouldn't go to the window or door to check.

Detectives recovered a gun at the scene that is believed to have been in Williams' possession. The District Attorney's office is assisting with the investigation. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

