x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Investigations

NCSHP asking for help locating vehicle involved in May hit-and-run

It happened on I-77 north near the Tyvola Road exit around 12:30 a.m. on May 24.
Credit: NCSHP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that happened in May.

NCSHP shared a photo of the vehicle, driving in the left lane of I-77northbound. The vehicle pictured was involved in a hit-and-run on May 24, 2020, that led to the death of a motorcyclist. 

It happened on I-77 north near the Tyvola Road exit around 12:30 a.m.

NCSHP said the man on the motorcycle had fallen off after a previous collision when the vehicle struck him and left the scene. 

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the NCSHP Charlotte office at 980-224-6070.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: