'It's frightening' | Before Huntersville spill, Colonial Pipeline had jet fuel spill in NW Charlotte resulting in soil, water contamination

A WCNC Charlotte Defenders investigation unearthed new details after 17,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at Colonial Pipeline's northwest Charlotte tank farm.

'Risk to public health, safety or the environment'

The ongoing incident has garnered national attention, but a WCNC Defenders investigation found at the same time Colonial Pipeline was cleaning up its Huntersville spill, it was still quietly analyzing the impacts of another spill in northwest Charlotte on Dec. 31, 2018.

Colonial Pipeline is still cleaning up an area in Huntersville, where a section of pipeline cracked and leaked more than a million gallons of fuel.

This August marks one year since two teenagers discovered what became one of the largest fuel leaks in recent history.

'I smelled this gas' :

Leroy Patterson's backyard overlooks a farm, but it's not the kind of farm with crops and cows.

Instead of white cows with black spots, he sees hulking white cylinders capped by geodesic domes, with black numbers printed near the bottom of the curved walls.

Each cylinder holds thousands of gallons of jet fuel, which make up Colonial Pipeline’s northwest Charlotte tank farm, located off Mount Holly Road.

Around New Year's Eve 2018, Patterson was coming home from work when he noticed an unusual smell.

"I smelled this gas," Patterson recalled. "So I looked around and didn’t see anything. Then in the following day, I saw a number of people over there."

Patterson continued, "I saw the fire truck, and then I later learned that it was [a] spill."

What Patterson didn’t know was that a Colonial Pipeline technician smelled that same fuel and began investigating.

According to an accident report the company filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), it took crews three days to find the source: jet fuel leaking from a pinhole in a section of 1963-era pipe, which fed one of the tanks.

The tank was located 320 feet away from Patterson's house.

For months, he watched from his back porch as excavators dug up, according to the accident report, more than 8,000 tons of contaminated soil.

"At any point, did they tell you how much was spilled here?" WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner asked Patterson.

"No, nothing," Patterson said.

"So we found out what they discovered there," Goldner told Patterson. "They said it was 13,000 gallons."