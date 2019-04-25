'I do not know what happened to her': The mysterious death of Meighan Cordie

On Aug. 18, 2018, Cordie and her daughter went to a family friend’s wedding in rural Yamhill county. They rode with Cordie’s mother, Jennifer Weathers, in her silver Honda CRV.

“It was a great day,” Weathers told police during a videotaped polygraph test. “Everything was fine.”

The family celebrated the wedding at Heiser Farms on Grand Island, south of Dayton. Weathers told police she drank wine and danced at the reception.

KGW

Three different wedding guests later told police Weathers was too intoxicated to drive. One guest described Weathers as “sloppy drunk,” according to a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office police report.

During her polygraph examination, Weathers denied being intoxicated that night.

“When we left, I felt fine. I hadn’t had any wine for a while. I was out dancing,” Weathers told an investigator. “I thought I was fine.”

Several guests told police Cordie was also drinking, but none of them described her as being intoxicated.

Around 10:30 pm, Cordie asked to leave the wedding reception because her daughter was getting tired. Cordie and Weathers started to argue while walking to the car, according to investigators. They’d previously debated who would be driving. Cordie didn’t want to drive because she wanted to drink and had a breathalyzer ignition lock on her vehicle related to a previous DUII. Weathers was upset because she was forced to leave the wedding reception before she wanted to.

As they drove away, the argument got heated. Cordie called her boyfriend, asking if he could come and pick her up. He refused because he had to work early the next day, according to police reports.

Cordie demanded to get out of the car. Weathers told police Cordie was sitting in the back seat, along with Cordie’s 3-year-old daughter. As Weathers slowed to about 5 mph, Cordie jumped out of car from the back seat, Weathers explained.

“I stopped right after she jumped out, because I wasn’t moving,” Weathers told police.

Weathers said it was dark. There were no street lights or houses around. She told police she got out and walked around the car looking for her daughter but couldn’t find her.

“I am just calling her name and looking out the window and trying to hear her,” said Weathers. “I drove back and forth, probably for about half an hour.”

Weathers said she drove home to her apartment in King City with Cordie’s daughter, who was crying. Weathers assumed Cordie would walk back to the wedding or find another way home.

Weathers told police her daughter was “out of control.” The two had a volatile relationship, although they had not gotten into a physical fight since Cordie was a teenager.

“Meighan and I have this relationship where I can say one thing and it can turn into a ginormous thing,” Weathers told investigators.

KGW