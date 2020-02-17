HICKORY, N.C. — State officials are investigating after a man died while being arrested Monday morning.

The Hickory Police Department responded to the Red Roof Inn on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Southeast to reports that a man was in possession of methamphetamine and a gun.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied white vehicle with an assault rifle between the front seats. Officers canvased several hotel rooms looking for the man. When they went back outside, they found a man and woman standing next to the vehicle.

When officers approached and gave commands, the man struck an officer and fled, according to preliminary statements.

Hickory police officers then pursued the man and attempted to take him into custody, at one point using a taser. The man later became unresponsive.

Officers began CPR on the man and called for Catawba County EMS. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

The officers involved, Master Police Officer Landen Whitener and Police Officer Alex Weaver, have now been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure.

One officer received minor injuries as a result of the incident, though police did not confirm which one.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Matthew Saunders of Lincolnton. Officials later determined he was wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service as a federal probation absconder.

Additionally, 32-year-old Britton Metcalf of Morganton was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

At this time, no further information has been released.

