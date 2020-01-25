CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Craven County officials are investigating after five family members were found dead in Vanceboro, according to NBC affiliate WITN.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WITN that the preliminary investigation shows that the deaths could be a murder-suicide, however, autopsy results have not been completed.

The 911 center responded to a welfare check call at the Kinsaw Court home, and deputies discovered the victims when they arrived, officials told WITN.

WITN identified the victims as Michael and April Ireland along with their three children, ages 8 months, 3 and 4.

No other information is available at this time. Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.

MORE ON WCNC: