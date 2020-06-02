STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after a teenager was killed sometime around 12 a.m. Wednesday at Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, Stanly County Officials confirmed.

The teenager's family has been notified of the death, but their identity has not been released at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released, as this incident is still under investigation. North Carolina National Guard is cooperating with investigators.

It happened at the National Guard's Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy campus in New London, North Carolina. The academy aims to "provide intervention and reclamation for 16-18 year old high school dropouts, produce program graduates with the values, life skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as productive citizens."

No other information regarding the death has been released at this time.

