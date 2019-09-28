CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a shocking crime.

The father was pistol-whipped; his son was shot to death in the next room.

Police said none of it makes any sense. They don’t know why it happened, and they have no idea who is responsible.

It was a brutal crime in a neighborhood considered so safe people often left their doors unlocked.

Josh Schulman, a 25-year-old private school grad, was shot in the head in his parents' home in a brutal attack.

"He was just a wonderful guy," dad Larry Schulman.

"I went to sleep and then the break-in was at 3 o’clock in the morning."

Schulman said he awoke to a gunman bashing him with a handgun – demanding to know the location of his safe.

"I was also shot. I was pistol-whipped and shot in the back."

Schulman said they didn't have a safe, so he couldn’t give the gunman what he wanted. However, he did have a way to get help. Schulman wears the "I've fallen and I can't get up" lifeline technology.

"I think that's the only thing that saved my life. The speaker came on, and I said, 'I need the police; I’ve been shot.' And they left they really didn’t steal anything."

But Schulman said he heard another gunshot down the hall near his son's room.

"I was able to pull myself up and as I walked down the hallway I saw him there, shot."

The Charlotte Latin grad and realtor-in-training had been shot in the head. He died at the hospital a few days later.

Police don’t believe this was a robbery or that it was random.

"We don’t know if the son has an enemy out there that we don’t know of if the dad has an enemy that we don’t know of," said CMPD’s Det. Echols.

With the money the family has donated, there is a $15,000 reward available for anyone with information that could help solve this crime. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

