CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was All-Star weekend in Charlotte when police said a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the middle of the afternoon at a busy shopping center.

Five months later, police still have few clues and no arrests. But they are offering a big reward, and a new effort to find the killer.

Police said Keith Samuels had just left the grocery store at the busy Idlewild Shopping Center in Mint Hill when bullets started to fly.

"He comes out of the passenger window with his arm over the hood of the vehicle and starts shooting into the car as its passing," said Detective Mike Mannes.

Police said Samuels was one of a handful of people in the car that was targeted. He was shot in the head and killed.

The car wrecked a few blocks away, and everyone else ran.

"So the people in the car are not helping solve their friend's murder?" asked Boudin.

"That is correct," Mannes said.

"Why do you think that is?" asked Boudin.

"I really don’t know. That’s what’s been the difficult task here -- trying to get people to talk," said Mannes, because investigators said this was such a ruthless crime

The ATF is also working this case.

"In this particular case, to see that level of violence, that level of carelessness, there were so many people in the parking lot that could have been injured," said ATF spokesman Corey Ray.

"It’s a total disregard of human life," added Mannes.

"That’s why we're interested in getting them off the street. The fact they would commit a crime like this out in the open, this time of day, tells us these are dangerous individuals and the sooner we can bring them into custody, the better," Ray said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect vehicle speeding away.

Police want to talk to the people in that car and the people who saw their friend get shot in the head, leaving him to die just days after his 21st birthday.

Investigators put up new reward posters all over town, hoping an offer of $10,000 will make someone come forward.

If you have any information, call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

