CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Defenders investigation is officially leading to a new law for date rape drugs.

On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 768, which will explicitly make date rape illegal.

The news comes after NBC Charlotte Defender Alex Shabad uncovered there was no state law specifically dealing with that crime. NBC Charlotte first began investigating after several people said they were drugged at the Epicentre.

Shortly after the bill was signed into law, reactions came pouring into social media, including one of the victims.

Leah McGuirk tweeted at Representative Beasley, “Thank you for taking up the mantle to protect victims of drugging assault. Proud to have you as my state representative.”

Representative Beasley began looking into the new legislation after our Defenders team exposed loopholes in North Carolina law. It comes after McGuirk went public with her story saying her drink was drugged at the Epicentre.

“I learned about this issue from your reporting,” Rep. Beasley previously told NBC Charlotte.

On Friday, Rep. Beasley tweeted, “It’s official – for the first time, date rape is explicitly illegal in North Carolina”.

He then went on to say, "This sends an important message to the victims who bravely told their stories”.

“I am so grateful to Representative Beasley for taking this so far in such a short amount of time, and to you for bringing this to his attention,” McGuirk previously told NBC Charlotte.

The new law takes effect on December 1.

