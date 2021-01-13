'Sorry for my frankness, but let’s get to it' | Emails detail growing frustration between Gaston County commissioners, Piedmont Lithium

In addition to the company's previous denials of the allegations in the shareholder lawsuits, Piedmont Lithium released the following statement Monday afternoon: "With respect to any of our communications with County staff and the Board of Commissioners, we have openly addressed this subject in two public forums. In each case we recognized the importance of establishing an open and interactive channel of communications as our proposed project is considered by the County and the community. We also openly recognized and addressed that there was room for improvement with respect to when we were communicating, early on in our discussions with the County. We believe any dialogue challenges are now behind us and we are following the direction of the County when it comes to the cadence and focus of discussions regarding our proposed project. As always, we welcome any questions from the community or County leaders and those can be directed to Brian Risinger at: brisinger@piedmontlithium.com."