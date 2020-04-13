CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expectant mothers are among the collateral damage left in the wake of Holston Medical Group’s abrupt medical shakeup, scrambling to find care as their due dates approach.

Allie Scaggs, 38 weeks pregnant with her first child, found out indirectly Friday her obstetrician lost her job and hospital privileges.

“Even with all this going on, my OB had always been really reassuring that it would be okay,” she said.

“Now to know she’s not going to be there, it’s scary and sad.”

As WCNC first reported Friday night, HMG opted to dismiss several doctors who resigned in March but had planned to honor scheduled patient visits and contracts through September. In the days since, we learned 35 doctors, in all, lost their jobs, HMG closed 10 office locations and laid off support staff, blaming COVID-19 for a “dramatic reduction” in-office visits.

“All of this is sort of blindsiding for sure,” Scaggs said.

With her son Hudson due on April 25, Scaggs is now trying to find a new doctor.

“I just will not see a familiar face, which obviously does raise the anxiety level for sure,” she said. “There are other women in the same spot as me. I know I’m not the only one.”

Brittany Bowden is in a similar position.

“It’s put me in a very stressful position,” Bowden said.

At 34 weeks pregnant with her second child Hunter, Bowden said she hasn’t’ visited a doctor in-person in six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns in the community.

“I haven’t had a blood pressure check,” she said. “I haven’t had a growth measurement check.”

Scheduled for a May 19 C-section, she’s now having complications and just found out Friday about her doctor. She scheduled an appointment with a nurse practitioner at another location Monday but said HMG let that employee go too shortly before the appointment.

“10 minutes from leaving the house I get a call that they are no longer employed as well,” Bowden said. “It’s just insane that they’re able to do this. It just shows a complete lack of care.”

OBGYN Nurse Danielle Wike previously told us the doctors never wanted it to come to this.

“This is not their call. This is not their choice,” Wike said. “They want to take care of their patients and they’re not able to.”

Patients have said they largely learned indirectly of Holston Medical Group’s plans to dismiss doctors and staff and close multiple locations.

An HMG spokesperson said Monday, the company regrets the information was leaked.

“We regret that this was leaked prior to when patient notification began because this was not the intended way for patients to receive this information,” Natalie Joslin said. “We've shared the information we have available through our website via the link above, through phone outreach over the weekend to patients with scheduled appointments and will continue that effort until all patient care needs are addressed. Patients will also be receiving letters this week that were processed for mailing on Friday with the same information.”

Joslin acknowledged “this is a very difficult situation,” especially for OBGYN patients.

“We can certainly understand the concern and we share it as well,” Joslin said. “Unfortunately, we have not been given any information regarding where these physicians are setting up to practice outside of an email address that we have shared with patients who have inquired. This email address is also now available on our website here along with several other options for the immediate support of patients."

Joslin said they are committed to sharing information they receive from other providers as it becomes available.

"In the meantime, our biggest concern is making sure that we offer any and every path available to us for a patient to address immediate care needs," Joslin said. "It's important to note that we have a set process in place with Novant for any patients that require immediate care - including, and especially for OB patients. They simply need to call 704-316-4830.”

