CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a major health care shakeup going on across the Queen City that could impact you and your doctor.

You’ve probably heard, over 90 doctors left Atrium Health, formerly known as the Carolinas HealthCare System, since the start of 2018. So what does this all mean to you and your family?

The doctors say they want to spend more time with patients. Amanda Hughes has her hands full with her two kids, ages 2 and 4, as well as a puppy. She was devastated after finding out from a doctor's visit earlier in the year that her son had a sensory processing disorder.

“A 20-minute visit is not enough to cover everything that needs to be covered," Hughes said.

Hughes said it was actually a misdiagnosis. After visiting a different doctor, the family learned her son was actually sensitive to certain foods, causing him to have behavioral issues.

Hughes said in that particular visit, the doctor spent over an hour trying to figure out what was wrong with her son.

She took her son to Dr. Ana Maria Temple, a pediatrician who was once with Atrium Health but now has her own independent practice in Dilworth.

Dr. Temple said she went out on her own because being a part of the hospital system meant she couldn’t spend the time necessary with each of her patients.

“The physicians are asked to see a lot more patients and less time, 10 to 15 minute appointments,” Dr. Temple said.

Dr. Temple is part of a growing trend.

This spring, a group of 90-plus doctors who left Atrium Health are in the midst of launching a new practice.

Their slogan: “Stronger relationships, better health.”

And a group of OBGYNs opened a similar independent practice in SouthPark about a year ago.

Dr. Temple said she got the idea after leaving her original Charlotte office, the one tied to the hospital, to spend a year working overseas.

“In New Zealand, I got a chance to practice medicine without health insurance, malpractice and without a hospital system that was monitoring my every move,” Dr. Temple said.

She thinks that all works in her patients favor.

“A lot of physicians like me have opened up around town and we are providing the kind of care not available in a giant hospital system,” Dr. Temple said.

It's important to know that this kind of practice typically doesn’t take insurance. So costs may be lower but you have to pay entirely out of pocket.

Some doctors have a membership where you can go an unlimited amount for a fee. Others, on the other hand, collect payment for each visit. Just make sure you know up front how it works if you're considering to go that direction.

