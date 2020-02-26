CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Verizon Wireless outage on the East Coast left many people wondering what they can do in the event of an emergency with no landline to call for help.

If your cellphone is your only phone, how do you get help when the carrier has an outage? Do you know your options if you don't have a landline as a backup?

It's not an unrealistic scenario. In late January, Verizon had an outage for most of the day and it affected most customers on the East Coast. The good news is you have choices when it comes to emergency help.

When a cell site experiences interruption, any 911 call will automatically connect to any available network, regardless of your carrier, to complete the emergency call. You can also enable Wi-Fi calling on your phone if you have internet access.

You can also text 911 by using the numbers 9-1-1. This is a great option for domestic violence, kidnapping and any type of situation where you need to stay quiet. Last November, Mecklenburg County began testing a new enhanced 911 system that allowed text messaging.

As a backup, it's always a good idea to know who in your neighborhood still has a dedicated landline. That way, if all else fails, you can still get help.

