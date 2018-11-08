It's a story we've been following for years. NBC Charlotte is learning about delays in the long overdue upgrade to the 911 system in our area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Earlier this week, we brought you the first interview with the parents of the Ohio teen who died in his minivan after calling 911 twice.

Now they’re pushing for updates to the system nationwide. That’s when we learned that upgrades in our area are being delayed.

In the gut-wrenching 911 call, you can hear the Ohio teen, Kyle Plush, pleading for help.

"I probably don't have much time left," Plush was heard saying. "So tell my mom that I love her if I die."

The 16-year-old was pinned between the seats of his mini-van and was using SIRI to call 911 for help. Even though he called 911 twice in 45 minutes, he couldn’t breathe and died while waiting for help to arrive.

Now his parents are pushing for nationwide upgrades to the 911 system.

Ron Plush told NBC News, "The 911 system is about 50 years old and it grew out of technology from that era, 50 or 60 years."

That’s exactly what we were told when we went to the executive director of North Carolina's 911 board back in May.

“Our 911 network systems are literally growing old and not compatible to today's way of communicating," he said. "Often times the location data will be a little slow getting there so they’ll have the voice of the caller but not the location.”

But he told us that was about to change in May. Charlotte-Mecklenburg's 911 center was expected to be the third county in the state to install a major upgrade. Instead of the 911 center finding the caller, the caller’s phone does the work.

He explained, “In the new network, the caller will find the appropriate 911 center, which makes it so much faster and respond quicker.”

So when we called to find out how the upgrade was going, we were surprised to learn that it never happened.

Now, the 911 center tells us the new system won’t be in place until next year and there will still be issues.

For three years now, we’ve been investigating and showing you how, depending on where you are, 911 may not be able to find you at all.

The call's elevation is still an issue. If you’re on the 50th floor, or even just the fourth floor inside a building, the technology that can find you there is still a ways off.

Ron Plush said, "I think he's looking down on us and I think he's very proud of what we're doing."

